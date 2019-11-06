Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CRST. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered Crest Nicholson to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 371 ($4.85) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crest Nicholson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 387.55 ($5.06).

Shares of CRST stock opened at GBX 375 ($4.90) on Wednesday. Crest Nicholson has a 52-week low of GBX 305.20 ($3.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 437.20 ($5.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.45 million and a P/E ratio of 7.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 392.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 371.05.

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

