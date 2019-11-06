Critical Analysis: Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Companhia Paranaense de Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia pays out 7.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Paranaense de Energia 10.16% 9.34% 4.36% CENTRAIS ELETRI/S N/A 23.87% 7.29%

Volatility & Risk

Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Paranaense de Energia 0 3 2 0 2.40 CENTRAIS ELETRI/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia and CENTRAIS ELETRI/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia $3.92 billion 0.95 $384.97 million $1.35 10.13 CENTRAIS ELETRI/S $6.83 billion 2.02 $3.30 billion N/A N/A

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has higher revenue and earnings than Companhia Paranaense de Energia.

Summary

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S beats Companhia Paranaense de Energia on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 394 municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, Internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband Internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 39,377 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 812 kilometers in the State of Paraná. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2018, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 44,221.05 megawatts; 105 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 2,403 megawatts; and 2 nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts. It also operates 71,068 kilometers of transmission lines. The company was founded in 1962 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

