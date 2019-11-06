Critical Contrast: Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) and NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR (NYSE:NDVLY)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) and NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Urban Edge Properties and NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Edge Properties 1 0 1 0 2.00 NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Urban Edge Properties currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.67%. Given Urban Edge Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Urban Edge Properties is more favorable than NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.0% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Urban Edge Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Urban Edge Properties pays out 67.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Urban Edge Properties has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Edge Properties 28.69% 11.11% 3.95% NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Edge Properties $414.16 million 6.27 $105.15 million $1.31 16.36 NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR $9.79 billion 1.57 $2.42 billion N/A N/A

NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Urban Edge Properties.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

About NEW WORLD DEV L/ADR

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, constructs, operates, manages, rents, and leases properties. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, Service, Infrastructure, Hotel Operations, Department Stores, and Others segments. Its property portfolio comprises residential projects, shopping malls, offices, hotels, and service apartments, as well as mixed-use commercial landmarks. The company also provides facility management, transport, and other services, as well as commercial aircraft leasing, container handling, storage, and bus and ferry services; and operates infrastructure projects, such as roads, environment, ports, logistics, and aviation. In addition, it is involved in duty free operation and general trading, civil engineering and building construction, cultural and creation, retail and corporate sales, loyalty program, marketing, promotion, fashion retailing and trading, and piling and ground investigation businesses. Further, the company manages Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre; operates hotels, golf clubs, shopping malls, and toll roads; operates and manages department stores; and provides information technology, healthcare, training courses, financial, property agency management and consultancy, project management and consultancy, estate agency, management, carpark management, advertising and media related, business and investment consultancy, and wireless telecommunication network services; undertakes façade and foundation works; and sells LED lighting products and systems. As of June 30, 2018, it operated and managed a total of 35 stores and 2 shopping malls spreading in Mainland China; and had a total of 15 hotels providing approximately 6,000 guest rooms in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Southeast Asia. New World Development Company Limited was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.