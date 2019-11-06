Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Major Shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 6,864,545 Shares

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $243,142,183.90. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.03. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $39.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Crocs had a return on equity of 78.24% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Crocs from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Crocs from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Crocs to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crocs from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 15.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,855,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,142,000 after purchasing an additional 513,900 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 14.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,344,000 after acquiring an additional 345,547 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 11.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,946,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,450,000 after acquiring an additional 207,378 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 114.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 681,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,464,000 after acquiring an additional 364,308 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 47.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 670,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 215,100 shares during the period.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

