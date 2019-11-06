CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 63,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 17.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCI traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $133.88. The company had a trading volume of 160,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,923. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $139.03 and a 200 day moving average of $134.83. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $103.21 and a 1-year high of $149.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.28.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.12%.

In other news, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $1,506,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,614.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $143,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,297.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim set a $148.00 target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.58.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

