CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $6,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 22.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,016,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,260,000 after buying an additional 556,157 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 25.5% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,992,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,766,000 after buying an additional 404,726 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1,322.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 262,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,166,000 after buying an additional 243,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,057,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,046,352,000 after buying an additional 207,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the third quarter worth about $27,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert Carl Ackerman sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $1,506,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,614.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total value of $143,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $88,297.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $148.00 price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.58.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $131.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.28. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $103.21 and a 12 month high of $149.47.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is 82.12%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

