Crown (CRW) 24 Hour Volume Hits $13,056.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Crown has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $13,056.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, YoBit and Braziliex. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,366.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $305.43 or 0.03259368 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.47 or 0.00656727 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00018976 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000232 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000511 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 23,390,367 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official website is crown.tech. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crown can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, YoBit, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, C-CEX, Bittrex and Braziliex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

