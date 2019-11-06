Crypto Sports (CSPN) Hits Market Capitalization of $366,436.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $366,436.00 and approximately $476.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.50 or 0.00699923 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029890 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004109 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000366 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000532 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,187,653 coins and its circulating supply is 2,019,541 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.