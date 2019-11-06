Cryptocean Trading Down 23.1% This Week (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $13,041.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00007158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit, Exrates and P2PB2B.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00042599 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.13 or 0.06220876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000388 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002330 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00014248 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00046705 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io.

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coinsbit and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

