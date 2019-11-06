Cuentas (OTCMKTS:CUEN) Trading Down 6.8%

Cuentas Inc (OTCMKTS:CUEN)’s stock price fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70, 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81.

About Cuentas (OTCMKTS:CUEN)

Cuentas Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and telecommunications mobility, and remittance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company promotes and distributes prepaid and general purpose reloadable prepaid debit cards under the NextCALA brand; and designs, develops, produces, markets, and provides HD video platforms, call processing engines, and telephony networks.

