Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $14.19 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,286 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of FirstEnergy worth $14,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 4.1% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 63,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 26.3% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FE shares. Citigroup set a $49.00 price objective on FirstEnergy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

FE stock opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.18. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.66.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 58.69%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

