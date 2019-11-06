Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 11,804 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 679,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,804 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $19,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Corning’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

In other Corning news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $29,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,312.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $270,095.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,905.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,012 shares of company stock valued at $370,226. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cross Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 target price on shares of Corning and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.64.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

