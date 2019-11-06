Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,162 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,640 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $25,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,642,650,000 after buying an additional 45,351,980 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,507,848,000 after buying an additional 839,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,929,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,036,035,000 after buying an additional 478,368 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,527,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $904,547,000 after buying an additional 1,573,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $777,992,000 after buying an additional 1,836,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 18,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $948,508.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock worth $9,359,179 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

