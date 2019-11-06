Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,711 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $33,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 348,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,680,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 42,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,478,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 10,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock opened at $132.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.57. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $104.07 and a 12-month high of $132.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.