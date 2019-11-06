Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $175.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CMI. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Cummins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $170.15.

Shares of CMI stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.39. 1,217,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.74. Cummins has a 52 week low of $124.40 and a 52 week high of $181.53.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Cummins will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

