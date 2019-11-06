Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at MKM Partners

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on Curaleaf in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Curaleaf stock opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65. Curaleaf has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $11.73.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It cultivates, processes, markets, and/or dispenses a range of cannabis products in various operating markets, including flower, pre-rolls and flower pods, dry-herb vaporizer cartridges, concentrates for vaporizing, concentrates for dabbing, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

