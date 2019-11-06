CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 59,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.1% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 263.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100,811 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 73,055 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Bank OZK lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 23,097 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,745. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joshua Matthew Flum sold 17,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,115,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,386,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,318,382. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $82.15. The company has a market cap of $87.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $76.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.39.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

