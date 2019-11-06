CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Trading Up 5.4%

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) shares were up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.94 and last traded at $70.93, approximately 22,340,680 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 10,139,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.32.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen set a $76.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $63.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.39.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.32 and a 200 day moving average of $58.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $528,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,811. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 570.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

