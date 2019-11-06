CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CYBE. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on CyberOptics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

CyberOptics stock opened at $18.40 on Monday. CyberOptics has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.79, a PEG ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 0.18.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). CyberOptics had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that CyberOptics will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 727.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 55.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

