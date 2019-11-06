DA Davidson Comments on Columbia Sportswear’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Columbia Sportswear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris anticipates that the textile maker will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s FY2020 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.31 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 price target on Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.15.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $93.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $80.03 and a 12-month high of $109.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,971,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,627,000 after acquiring an additional 369,222 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 221.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 430,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,104,000 after acquiring an additional 296,619 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 308.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 364,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,468,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,265,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,469,000. 37.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

