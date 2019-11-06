DA Davidson Comments on Primoris Services Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Primoris Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.25.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $865.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PRIM. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Primoris Services from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Primoris Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

PRIM traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.18. 148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Primoris Services has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Primoris Services by 226.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 2,349 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $49,141.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,478.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Pratt sold 206,439 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $4,219,613.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,007,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,036,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,787 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,268 in the last three months. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 14.12%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.