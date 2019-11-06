DA Davidson Increases MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $80.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price target upped by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $72.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.50 and a 200 day moving average of $56.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.35. MasTec has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $73.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.39%. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

