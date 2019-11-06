Datarius Credit (DTRC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $125.00

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 6th. Datarius Credit has a market capitalization of $63,661.00 and approximately $125.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Datarius Credit has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One Datarius Credit token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network and Exrates.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010726 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00220817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.78 or 0.01489911 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000841 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028484 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00119392 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit’s genesis date was November 28th, 2017. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,756,071 tokens. The official message board for Datarius Credit is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Datarius Credit is datarius.io.

Buying and Selling Datarius Credit

Datarius Credit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datarius Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

