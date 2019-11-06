DealNet Capital (DLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

DealNet Capital (CVE:DLS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

CVE DLS opened at C$0.07 on Wednesday. DealNet Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 529.73, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a current ratio of 8.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 million and a P/E ratio of 1.02.

Get DealNet Capital alerts:

About DealNet Capital

Dealnet Capital Corp. operates in consumer finance and engagement businesses in Canada and the United States. It operates through Consumer Finance and Live Engagement segments. The Consumer Finance segment offers financing solutions through a network of home improvement dealers. This segment engages in the origination, securitization, and servicing of consumer loans and leases.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for DealNet Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DealNet Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.