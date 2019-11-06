Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DCPH. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.31.

NASDAQ:DCPH traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,053. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $47.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $917,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $464,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 634,677 shares of company stock valued at $24,390,512. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. 45.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

