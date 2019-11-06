Delta Galil Industries (OTCMKTS:DELTY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.60

Delta Galil Industries (OTCMKTS:DELTY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.60 and last traded at $24.60, with a volume of 330 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.85.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $644.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Delta Galil Industries (OTCMKTS:DELTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Delta Galil Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $373.89 million for the quarter.

Delta Galil Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DELTY)

Delta Galil Industries Ltd. engages in development, design, production, marketing and sale of underwear, socks, children’s wear, leisure wear and Activewear as well as in development, design, marketing, distribution and sale of branded products in the category of men’s and women’s jeans and outerwear and related products.

