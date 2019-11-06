DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. cut its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,313 shares during the period. DENTSPLY SIRONA accounts for 3.1% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,969,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,515,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,735,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $859,985,000 after purchasing an additional 458,934 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,471,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,324,000 after acquiring an additional 87,294 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,673,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $272,719,000 after acquiring an additional 39,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,919,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $170,407,000 after acquiring an additional 317,282 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XRAY. ValuEngine cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wellington Shields raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, July 26th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $54.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

