Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.34, Fidelity Earnings reports. Dermira had a negative return on equity of 478.29% and a negative net margin of 306.91%. The company had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 million.

NASDAQ DERM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.00. 1,602,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,165. The company has a market cap of $380.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.08. Dermira has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $15.48.

In related news, CEO Thomas G. Wiggans acquired 23,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $199,998.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,666 shares in the company, valued at $338,747.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $52,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $96,917.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DERM. BidaskClub upgraded Dermira from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Dermira in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Leerink Swann lowered their price objective on Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.12.

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

