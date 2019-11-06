Derwent London (LON:DLN) Receives Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

DLN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,100 ($40.51) and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, August 9th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,650 ($34.63) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Derwent London has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,253.42 ($42.51).

Shares of LON:DLN traded up GBX 22 ($0.29) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,572 ($46.67). 236,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 18.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,418.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,209.02. Derwent London has a twelve month low of GBX 2,775 ($36.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,694 ($48.27).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Derwent London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.35%.

In related news, insider John David Burns sold 90,183 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,335 ($43.58), for a total transaction of £3,007,603.05 ($3,929,966.09). Also, insider Simon P. Silver purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,140 ($41.03) per share, for a total transaction of £59,660 ($77,956.36).

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

