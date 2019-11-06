Desjardins Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 4th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.55 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.65. Desjardins also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LB. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, August 30th. CIBC upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$43.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$43.56.

Shares of TSE LB opened at C$45.89 on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$36.21 and a twelve month high of C$46.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 11.45.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15. The firm had revenue of C$244.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$253.30 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.85%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.