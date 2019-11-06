Desjardins Comments on Snc-Lavalin Group Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:SNC)

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.19.

Shares of SNC stock opened at C$26.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 455.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$15.47 and a 52 week high of C$50.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Snc-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is -2.46%.

About Snc-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

