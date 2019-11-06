Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA)

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) in a report published on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FRA. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE FRA opened at $12.71 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRA. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 4,940.7% during the second quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,929,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,891,121 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 100.0% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 521,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 260,628 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI during the second quarter valued at about $2,252,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 13.0% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 769,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after buying an additional 88,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 18.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 537,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 81,922 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

