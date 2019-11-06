Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UG. ValuEngine downgraded United-Guardian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of United-Guardian in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of United-Guardian in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of United-Guardian in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $27.50 price target on shares of United-Guardian in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.94.

Shares of UG stock opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.14 million, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of -0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 32.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United-Guardian

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, healthcare products, and specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. It offers personal care products, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL II XD; ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics; LUBRASLIDE and B-122 powdered lubricants for use in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, and rouges; KLENSOFT, a surfactant for use in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and LUBRASIL, a special form of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base.

