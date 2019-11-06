Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities set a $55.00 price target on Digimarc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised Digimarc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Digimarc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

DMRC stock opened at $36.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.41. Digimarc has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $441.94 million, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of -0.04.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 140.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Digimarc will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMRC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 158.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 121,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,388,000 after buying an additional 74,502 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 259.1% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 83,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 60,086 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digimarc in the second quarter worth about $1,878,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 781,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,687,000 after buying an additional 35,124 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Digimarc by 28.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 58.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

