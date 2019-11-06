DISH Network (DISH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect DISH Network to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DISH Network stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,241. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.41. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average of $35.54.

Several brokerages have commented on DISH. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays lowered shares of DISH Network from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.08.

In related news, insider James Defranco purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.18 per share, with a total value of $9,354,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,528,529 shares in the company, valued at $47,659,534.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 52.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

