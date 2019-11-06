DMarket (DMT) Market Capitalization Hits $5.47 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 6th. In the last week, DMarket has traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar. One DMarket token can now be purchased for $0.0960 or 0.00001030 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Tidex, Bittrex and YoBit. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $5.47 million and $426,459.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DMarket alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00222450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.60 or 0.01475947 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028744 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00118108 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket’s launch date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Bittrex, Tidex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.