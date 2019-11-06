Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Docusign from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Docusign from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp set a $65.00 price target on Docusign and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,989,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,074. Docusign has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $69.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.56 and its 200 day moving average is $54.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.70% and a negative net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $235.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Docusign will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Docusign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $774,972.00. Also, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $482,781.33. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,698 shares of company stock worth $4,051,109. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 58.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,338,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,179,000 after buying an additional 6,051,597 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,324,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,804,000 after buying an additional 950,343 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,239,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,441,000 after buying an additional 61,822 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 98.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,654,000 after buying an additional 2,537,764 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 55.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,755,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,634,000 after buying an additional 988,106 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

