Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,655,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,574,000 after acquiring an additional 957,133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,675,000 after acquiring an additional 762,969 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,872,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,943,000 after acquiring an additional 162,201 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,300,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,455,000 after acquiring an additional 144,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,205,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,619,000 after acquiring an additional 142,729 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $159.46. 113,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,143. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.54 and a 200-day moving average of $141.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $98.08 and a 12-month high of $166.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dollar General from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dollar General from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.82.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

