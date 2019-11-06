Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $696.35 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will post $696.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $704.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $689.51 million. Donaldson posted sales of $701.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $726.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

DCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price target on Donaldson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.32. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $40.27 and a 1 year high of $57.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

