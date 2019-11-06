Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DEI. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price objective on Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of DEI stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $43.30. 21,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,670. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $32.32 and a one year high of $43.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.44.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $238.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.69 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,431 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,468,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,785,000 after acquiring an additional 430,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

