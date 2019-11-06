Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Dover Motorsports’s previous annual dividend of $0.08.

Shares of DVD stock remained flat at $$1.94 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.01. Dover Motorsports has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $2.20.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Dover Motorsports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

