DOWG FOUR/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (LON:DO1D) to Issue Dividend of GBX 18

DOWG FOUR/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (LON:DO1D) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 13.37.

Downing FOUR VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in qualifying venture capital and non-qualifying structured products, secured loans and fixed income securities investments. Secured loans will be secured on assets held by the investee company.

