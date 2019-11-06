Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

RDY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

RDY opened at $40.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.22. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $42.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $1,081,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $3,032,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.0% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

