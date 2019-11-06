Dragon Option Market Capitalization Achieves $12,182.00 (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Dragon Option token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including ABCC, Bancor Network, BigONE and Hoo. During the last seven days, Dragon Option has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Dragon Option has a total market capitalization of $12,182.00 and approximately $18,749.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010723 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00222509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.02 or 0.01485381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029074 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00118693 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00022049 BTC.

About Dragon Option

Dragon Option’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,461,298 tokens. Dragon Option’s official website is dragonoption.io/about. Dragon Option’s official message board is medium.com/@dragonoption. Dragon Option’s official Twitter account is @

Dragon Option Token Trading

Dragon Option can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, BigONE, Bancor Network and Hoo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Option should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

