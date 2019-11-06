Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:DSM) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.69

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.65, with a volume of 3064 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSM. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 180,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 18.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 106,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 3.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DSM)

Dreyfus Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax. The fund seeks to maintain a weighted average maturity of greater than 10 years.

