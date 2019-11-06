DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in a research note released on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DTE. Mizuho set a $134.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.17.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $123.71 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $107.22 and a 12-month high of $134.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In other DTE Energy news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 1,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.95 per share, for a total transaction of $199,733.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at $329,683.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 11,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $1,472,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 80,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,576.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 35.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

