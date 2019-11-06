Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lloyd M. Yates sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $1,816,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,737,194.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at $445,325.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,802 shares of company stock worth $2,443,654. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $96.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

DUK traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.42. 104,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,515. The firm has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.35 and its 200 day moving average is $90.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Duke Energy Corp has a one year low of $82.46 and a one year high of $97.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.08%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

