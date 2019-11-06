Dundas Partners LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Dundas Partners LLP cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,063 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. comprises 5.3% of Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $21,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sloane Robinson LLP bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,356,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,667,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. CLSA upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day moving average is $43.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

