Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.13 Per Share

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) – Wedbush raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $3.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.07. Wedbush has a “Positive” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

DNKN stock opened at $75.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.45. Dunkin Brands Group has a 12 month low of $61.69 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.53.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.91 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, SVP John Varughese sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $333,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,607.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nigel Travis sold 61,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $5,027,804.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 166,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,279.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,424,775. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNKN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,023,000. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 906,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,199,000 after purchasing an additional 283,675 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 345.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,040,000 after purchasing an additional 204,784 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,981,000 after purchasing an additional 144,669 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 940,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,620,000 after purchasing an additional 124,314 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

