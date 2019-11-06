Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 45.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,520 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $21.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.55, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $103.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director James P. Lederer sold 21,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $439,914.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,732.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 13,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $261,438.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,237.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,399 shares of company stock worth $803,365 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

